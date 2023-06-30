First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 166.2% in June

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,509,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 77,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 55,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FICS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.44. 16,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,049. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

