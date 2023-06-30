First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Up 267.1% in June

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $14,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 228.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 132,774 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,302,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.