First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

FUNC opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First United has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of First United by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

