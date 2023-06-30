Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

FI stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.99. The stock had a trading volume of 305,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

