Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,587 shares of company stock worth $15,771,453. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

