Flare (FLR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.63 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $277.22 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flare has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,753,109,841 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,740,838,992.14152 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01492796 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,767,467.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

