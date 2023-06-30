FlatQube Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1,265.81 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.64847386 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $453.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

