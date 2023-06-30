FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of SKOR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.88. 6,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $48.77.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1513 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

