FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co. A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $867.14 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

