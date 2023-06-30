Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 769,183 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 44.47% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $110,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 196,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 15,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,757. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.