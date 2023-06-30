Forum Financial Management LP Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $202.68. 42,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average of $185.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

