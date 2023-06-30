Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 1.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $63,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,248. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

