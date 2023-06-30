Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 828,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.