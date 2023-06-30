Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VOO traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $407.16. 1,154,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,312. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

