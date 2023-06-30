Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.53 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

