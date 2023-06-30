Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 9,755 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.98% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 695.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,098. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

