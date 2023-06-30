Forum Financial Management LP Sells 686 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.38. 667,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,866. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

