Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 281,448 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,096,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 486,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 426,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 7,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,560. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

