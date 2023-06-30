Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %
Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52-week low of 0.20 and a 52-week high of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.37.
About Fosterville South Exploration
