Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Cut by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 14,337.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 448,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

