Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Franklin Covey Stock Performance
Shares of FC stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
