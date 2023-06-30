Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.4% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

