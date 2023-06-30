Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 26.3 %

Shares of FC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Franklin Covey

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

