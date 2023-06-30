Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Up 0.9%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.73. 8,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.96% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

