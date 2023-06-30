Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,279 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

