Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 6,559 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.1 %

FRSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.76. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Freshworks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

