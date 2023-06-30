FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.48. 1,718,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,405,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 2,203,193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,297,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 1,494,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

