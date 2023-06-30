FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 9,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

