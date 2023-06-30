FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 29,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

