FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $698.34 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $698.34 million and approximately $188.21 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00006879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 82.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

