Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BHAT stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

