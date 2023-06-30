Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market cap of $321.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

