FY2024 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lowered by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Comerica by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

