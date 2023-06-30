FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Decreased by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FITB. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of FITB opened at $26.25 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after buying an additional 8,818,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

