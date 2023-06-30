G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of GMINF opened at C$0.81 on Friday. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

