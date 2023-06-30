G999 (G999) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $367.36

G999 (G999) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, G999 has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $367.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.