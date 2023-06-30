Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and approximately $285,032.09 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.35920829 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $284,872.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

