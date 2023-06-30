General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.6% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 188,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,339. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.16 and a 200-day moving average of $226.23.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

