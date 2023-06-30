General Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 3,398,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,219. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

