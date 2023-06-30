Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) vs. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Financial Comparison

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Free Report) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts -15.31% -26.02% -4.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genting Malaysia Berhad and Full House Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.31%. Given Full House Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Full House Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.23 2.46 Full House Resorts $163.28 million 1.37 -$14.80 million ($0.76) -8.54

Genting Malaysia Berhad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genting Malaysia Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services. The Properties segment is involved in the development and sale of land and properties, as well as letting of apartment units; and property investment and management activities. It also engages in the operation of casinos; and provision of information technology and consultancy services. In addition, the company provides investment, marketing, private debt securities issuance, training, administrative, show agency, condotel, golf resort, cable car and related support, creative and art, project and construction management, offshore financing, karaoke, payment and collection agency, loyalty programme, garbage collection and disposal, sewerage, investment trading, reinsurance, and resort management services. Further, it offers electricity supply, water, liquefied petroleum gas, and other services at Genting Highlands; operates sportsbooks; owns and operates aircraft; owns sea vessels; researches and develops software; and operates a video lottery facility. The company was formerly known as Resorts World Bhd. Genting Malaysia Berhad was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois. It also operates online sports wagering websites. Full House Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

