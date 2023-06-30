GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. 29,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 63,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GHRS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

GH Research Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 25.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GH Research by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

