Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of GILT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $349.28 million, a PE ratio of 154.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

