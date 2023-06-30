Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,458 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 119,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 451,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,939. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

