Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 3,821,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,378,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.