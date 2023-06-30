Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 317,011 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 317,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,000. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,148,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,644,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 897,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 613,402 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.27. 598,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,616. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

