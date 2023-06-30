Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,983 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after buying an additional 166,199 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 1,263,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,430. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -465.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

