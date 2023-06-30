Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. 1,040,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

