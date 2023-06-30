Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 198,731 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,257. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.