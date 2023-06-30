Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after buying an additional 243,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3,237.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 180,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,741,000 after buying an additional 174,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.76. 156,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.13 and a 200 day moving average of $357.11. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.