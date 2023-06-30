Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $7.82 on Friday, hitting $443.45. 312,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.39 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

