Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,310.39

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,310.39 and traded as low as $3,293.77. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,293.77, with a volume of 30 shares traded.
Givaudan Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,305.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,192.34.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
